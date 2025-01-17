Measles cluster: “More cases to be feared”

Measles is highly contagious, with an incubation period of seven to 21 days. Even brief and fleeting contact with an infected person is enough to pass on the virus. As the highest risk of infection is three to five days before the first symptoms appear, the Styrian Regional Health Directorate is also urging more caution in light of the current situation: "Due to the current increase in measles cases, we would like to remind you to avoid any places with a lot of people as soon as fever, colds, coughs and conjunctivitis appear." In suspected cases, the family doctor or hospital outpatient clinic must be informed in advance.