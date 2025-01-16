A pair of lumberjacks have settled in Dornbirn

You can't miss it when beavers have been at work in a wooded area, because they leave behind the typical hourglass-shaped gnawed tree trunks with lots of wood chips around them. For some time now, walkers have been able to see exactly the same picture at Karlesgraben in Dornbirn Forach. In addition to building dams, the rodents are working on building up a food supply for the winter. They prefer to cut down willows and poplars.