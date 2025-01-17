Ski World Cup ticker:
Men’s Super-G in Wengen – LIVE from 12.30 pm
The first round of the Lauberhorn races in Wengen starts with the men's Super-G. The race starts at 12.30 pm, we will be reporting live - see ticker below.
For Austria's men's skiers, the 95th International Lauberhorn Races in Wengen are also about ending a tiresome series. Head coach Marko Pfeifer's protégés have been without a win since February 25, 2024, when Manuel Feller won in Palisades Tahoe, or 23 races. At the same time, Wengen offers the athletes three opportunities to secure World Championship tickets at best. "I'll be surprised," said head coach Marko Pfeifer.
The last time the Alpine men had a similar situation in the World Cup was in 1991/92. The starting point of the slump back then was a slalom victory by Rudi Nierlich in Aspen in March 1991. Almost a whole year passed before Günther Mader made the nation happy for the next time with a super-G victory in Panorama in 1992. In between there were 34 races without a red-white-red victory. In between, however, there was also the death of Nierlich in a car accident in his Upper Austrian home, which was a massive blow for the team.
Kriechmayr "wants to win races"
At the speed races in the Bernese Oberland, Vincent Kriechmayr is once again bearing the brunt of the pressure of expectation, as he also has the best chance of securing a top place. Kriechmayr has already won twice in the downhill classic in Wengen. "Of course I've already celebrated some great successes there. But that doesn't matter, that's in the past. I have to make sure that I get back on track, and that's the goal," said the 33-year-old. "I want to win races, I want to be on the podium all the time."
It hasn't rained podiums for the Austrians in downhill and super-G so far. Kriechmayr finished second in the Bormio Super-G, while Lukas Feurstein was third in the same discipline in Beaver Creek. As far as the World Championship nominations for Saalbach-Hinterglemm are concerned, (almost) everything is still open. "The people with podium finishes - we don't have that many - have very good cards, of course," explained Pfeifer. Everyone else still has to deliver.
World Championship tickets are up for grabs
"Everyone knows that they can get to the fore with a top 10 finish or maybe even get a ticket," emphasized the men's boss, adding: "I'll be surprised and I'm already convinced that one or the other can still improve at the classic races in Wengen and Kitzbühel." However, the Carinthian also revealed that skiers such as Raphael Haaser and Marco Schwarz, who have been convalescing or have only recently returned to the World Cup, would have a bonus if there are no clear alternatives (Schwarz, of course, only in the technical disciplines).
Daniel Hemetsberger and Stefan Babinsky, who only have one top ten result to their name this winter, are therefore somewhat under pressure. They both achieved this in the Super-G in Bormio. Otmar Striedinger has never finished better than 22nd. The Carinthian said that he feels "really comfortable" in Wengen this year. He is not worried about his participation in the World Championships. "The important thing is to perform well in every race, and that's what I'll try to do on Friday and Saturday."
Feurstein in the super-G
The super-G will kick things off, with the downhill taking place on Saturday. Due to the terrain, the super-G offers the course setters few other options than in the downhill - technicians like Feurstein tend to be deprived of their strengths as a result. "But I'll take it anyway. I believe that I can do it too," said the Vorarlberg native. "In any case, I think I've performed well so far. I will also try to put that into practice in the next races."
The Lauberhorn top favorite is the host, so to speak. Last year, the Swiss Marco Odermatt won both downhill races, in the super he was second behind the Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin and ahead of the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Both Sarrazin and Kilde are not competing this year due to serious injuries.
