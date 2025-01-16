Automatically saved design

Krone competition
The immersive exhibition "The Last Days of Pompeii" in Vienna's Marx Halle has been inspiring numerous visitors since its launch last October. You still have the chance to experience the immersive exhibition until February 9 and the "Krone" is giving away 5x2 Flex tickets.
Over 100,000 people have already experienced the multi-sensory journey through time to the ancient city of Pompeii. Using state-of-the-art technology, the MARX Halle turns the last moments of Pompeii into an experience for all the senses - captivating virtual reality elements and impressive projections allow visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the once magnificent Roman Empire.
The last days of Pompeii
For the researchers, the volcanic eruption was something of a time capsule into the past. This experience is no longer reserved for scientists alone. Using projections and virtual reality, visitors become gladiators, explorers and inhabitants of the once magnificent city - and ultimately eyewitnesses to its downfall. An experience for young and old.
