A bear in Peru
Win tickets for the “Paddington” premiere
Paddington is back and invites you on an unforgettable adventure to Peru! Look forward to the exclusive Austrian premiere of the heart-warming sequel "Paddington in Peru" on January 24 at the Cineplexx Millennium City in Vienna. krone.tv and krone.at are giving away 50x2 tickets for the premiere, where Paddington himself will be in attendance!
There's a lot of excitement at the Browns' house in Windsor Gardens: Paddington, the charming bear from Peru, is getting a new passport. When a letter arrives from South America, the family decides without further ado to spend their vacation in Paddington's homeland. But once there, adventure strikes: Aunt Lucy has disappeared without a trace!
Paddington discovers an old map in her room that holds a mysterious clue. Soon Paddington and the Browns find themselves on a breathtaking adventure - a journey that takes them from the depths of the Amazon jungle to the majestic peaks of the Andes.
Hugh Bonneville, Oscar nominee Julie Walters, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin, who starred in the first two parts, are joined in the Peruvian jungle by Emily Mortimer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas. And, of course, none other than Elyas M'Barek lends his German voice to Paddington once again.
Take part & win
Exciting, humorous and full of charm: "Paddington in Peru" is the perfect family movie! krone.tv and krone.at together with TV Media invite you to the Austrian premiere of "Paddington in Peru" on January 24, 2025 at Cineplexx Millennium City. We are giving away 50x2 tickets for this magical evening, where Paddington will also be making an appearance! Simply fill out the entry form by 20.01.2025, 9 a.m., and with a bit of luck you could experience a bearishly entertaining afternoon at the movies.
When: Thursday, January 24, 2025
Where: Cineplexx Millennium City, Vienna
Ticket distribution from: 2.30 to 3.15 pm
Movie start: 3:30 pm
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
