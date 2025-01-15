Drumbeat: SPÖ discusses bringing forward the election

No official information about the agenda has been released. However, according to information from Krone, the Causa prima - bringing forward the election - is also likely to be discussed. "There have been considerations in this direction for some time. But the party is still divided. Many want to take advantage of the momentum, others prefer to vote regularly," reveals one insider. Another says: "There will certainly be preliminary discussions in the town hall. However, there will certainly only be a decision to bring forward the election once the blue-black coalition is in place." The next possible date - taking into account all deadlines - would then apparently be in May.