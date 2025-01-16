"Krone" commentary
Blue and Black should get this out of their heads
The FPÖ and ÖVP like to see themselves as the motorists' party, partly because they believe this means they have the support of a majority of Austrians.
But neither the math nor the world is that simple. Many drivers are aware that they are polluting the environment and the climate. But what should they do if they don't have a public transport alternative or if it is too inconvenient or too expensive? Things have recently changed for the better. The range of public transport options has been increased and is becoming even more attractive. And with the climate ticket, which hundreds of thousands of people use to travel around the country by bus, train, streetcar or subway, the price argument no longer applies.
Some frightening news has now leaked out of the blue-black government negotiations that have begun. It was said that the climate ticket might be abolished. The replacement of oil and gas heating systems with modern, environmentally friendly heating systems would no longer be subsidized. The same applies to the purchase of electric cars. And much more - right up to the abolition of the climate bonus.
Yes, this really needs to be adapted for accuracy. But does the (possible) future government want to antagonize many hundreds of thousands of people, from single-family homeowners with old heating systems to commuters who urgently need the climate ticket?
A new name for the climate ticket - so be it. But making it much more expensive or even abolishing it - the blue and black governments should put that out of their minds.
