Blue and Black should get this out of their heads

But neither the math nor the world is that simple. Many drivers are aware that they are polluting the environment and the climate. But what should they do if they don't have a public transport alternative or if it is too inconvenient or too expensive? Things have recently changed for the better. The range of public transport options has been increased and is becoming even more attractive. And with the climate ticket, which hundreds of thousands of people use to travel around the country by bus, train, streetcar or subway, the price argument no longer applies.