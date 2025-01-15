Israel and Hamas likely to agree on ceasefire

Israeli government likely to vote on Gaza agreement on Thursday

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Saar will cut short his trip to Europe so that he can take part in the vote of the security cabinet and the government on the agreement. "Due to the progress in the hostage release negotiations, Minister Saar has cut short his diplomatic visit, which was to have continued tomorrow in Hungary. He will return to Israel this evening to take part in the expected discussions and consultations in the Security Cabinet and the government," the Foreign Ministry explained.