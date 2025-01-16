MotzArt Festival
Cabaret against political and digital madness
The MotzArt cabaret festival in Salzburg starts on Friday and runs until January 25. The motto: "Go out and defy all political and digital overload!"
According to ARGE boss Sebastian Linz, the eleven invited artists are doing just that: they are confronting the world and the audience in an exaggerated way. As every year, only Salzburg premieres will be shown at the festival, so the festival remains true to itself. "The aim is to find a good mix of old acquaintances and new discoveries," Sebastian Linz told the Krone.
In order to maintain this mix, he works openly with a quota when booking to ensure diversity in the program. At the MotzArt Festival, the line-up is even equal. "Cabaret has become much more diverse in Austria in recent years. The queer comedy format 'PCCC*', which is performing one evening at the festival on January 21, has played a big part in this trend. For example, they made Malarina big, which is now successful beyond the country's borders," explains Linz and continues: "Classic cabaret also has its place. Classic combos such as 'Attwenger' (on January 25) are also part of the festival's DNA, so to speak, with drawing, caricature and music. That's very important for the festival."
In addition to the trend towards diversity, Sebastian Linz is currently seeing a boom in political cabaret. Alfred Dorfer, who is giving a Salzburg double premiere with his program "Gleich" (on 17 and 18 January), is a strong representative of this movement at the festival, who in his current material prefers to reflect on the society that goes to the polls instead of the elected. Thomas Maurer, on the other hand, wonders how the digital challenges of the present and future can be met (on January 23) and while Antonia Stabinger (on January 20) and Christine Eixenberger (January 22) focus on the madness of everyday life in their solo programs, Barbara Blaha puts her finger in the wound called equality and tells "Fables that women tell" (on January 24). Larissa Schütz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.