Cabaret against political and digital madness

In addition to the trend towards diversity, Sebastian Linz is currently seeing a boom in political cabaret. Alfred Dorfer, who is giving a Salzburg double premiere with his program "Gleich" (on 17 and 18 January), is a strong representative of this movement at the festival, who in his current material prefers to reflect on the society that goes to the polls instead of the elected. Thomas Maurer, on the other hand, wonders how the digital challenges of the present and future can be met (on January 23) and while Antonia Stabinger (on January 20) and Christine Eixenberger (January 22) focus on the madness of everyday life in their solo programs, Barbara Blaha puts her finger in the wound called equality and tells "Fables that women tell" (on January 24). Larissa Schütz