“Remembering for the future” is now the motto

Objects and stories wanted

In commemoration of a time of many upheavals, the aim is to showcase historical developments since the opening of the Iron Curtain using souvenirs and memorabilia. For this reason, the House of History, together with the provincial collections, is looking for objects from the period between 1989 and 2005. In order to be able to present as diverse a selection of private objects with personal stories as possible, a major search is now being launched.