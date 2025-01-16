Vorteilswelt
Focus in Lower Austria

“Remembering for the future” is now the motto

Nachrichten
16.01.2025 09:15

This year, the Lower Austrian Museum is focusing its exhibition on the period from 1989 to 2005 - and is still looking for private objects with personal stories from this era.

The collapse of the Eastern Bloc, currency conversion, technical upheaval, new means of communication, devastating flood disasters: the memories of this period are as diverse as the time itself. Keeping this history alive is the motto of the Museum NÖ in St. Pölten. This year in particular is all about remembering.

Objects and stories wanted
In commemoration of a time of many upheavals, the aim is to showcase historical developments since the opening of the Iron Curtain using souvenirs and memorabilia. For this reason, the House of History, together with the provincial collections, is looking for objects from the period between 1989 and 2005. In order to be able to present as diverse a selection of private objects with personal stories as possible, a major search is now being launched.

Piece of barbed wire from the border in Alberndorf (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Piece of barbed wire from the border in Alberndorf
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Signed state treaty with the signature of Leopold Figl (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Signed state treaty with the signature of Leopold Figl
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Original fountain pen (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Original fountain pen
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Uniforms of border soldiers at the time of the Iron Curtain (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
Uniforms of border soldiers at the time of the Iron Curtain
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)

The first of four collection days starts next Saturday: objects can be brought to the Museum of Lower Austria from 10 am to 4 pm. "All things that were used or preserved in the course of an event or things that document the personal experience of a time of many upheavals are of interest," says the Museum NÖ.

Call for contemporary witnesses
Selected exhibits will then be on display in the House of History. As part of the annual focus on "Remembering for the Future in Lower Austria", the focus will also be on the "Children of War" (from April 26 at the House of History in St. Pölten) or in the traveling exhibition "Debates, Fears, Hopes - Austria and Europe 1995 to 2025" in cooperation with the Caricature Museum Krems from May.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

