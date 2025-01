Flawless Komatz shows off in Ruhpolding

Career highlight for Komatz

Komatz, who had had a very difficult start to the season, put in a spirited race in Chiemgau. The 33-year-old shone at the shooting range, hitting all 20 targets. He skied solidly on the cross-country ski run and achieved a career highlight. In the end, Komatz was just under two minutes behind the winner Sörum, who also had no mistakes. With ninth place, he undercut the red-white-red men's team's best result of the season so far, a 13th place by Simon Eder in Kontiolahti. Eder finished 36th with three penalty minutes.