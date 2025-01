Police hunt for a phantom after gunshots

Shots fired in the street! At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, an argument between two men sitting in a BMW X5 escalated in the Neue Heimat district of Linz. The driver who was shot, a seriously injured 38-year-old Chechen, was first treated by eyewitnesses before being taken to MedCampus III at Kepler University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the shoulder. There, the father of five is being treated on the normal ward.