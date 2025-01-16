With a big but
S8: Greens are also in favor of new roads in Marchfeld
The S8 was supposed to relieve the congested B8 through the Marchfeld region. However, the plans were first thwarted by a protected bird, skidded by the Climate Ministry - and then thundered against the wall in court. Following criticism of the Greens, a representative of the ecological party from Lower Austria is now speaking out. And he has a surprising message.
The court ruling to stop the Marchfeld expressway and the subsequent celebratory emails from the climate ministry revealed by the "Krone" recently caused a great deal of debate. And a frontal attack by the ÖVP and FPÖ on the Green minister. Now Georg Ecker, a representative of the Öko-Partei from Lower Austria, is speaking out.
Regional bypasses can be built much faster and seal less soil. It doesn't always have to be a highway.
Georg Ecker, Landtagsmandatar der Grünen
Bypass yes, highway no
Although he does not necessarily defend the criticized Leonore Gewessler in his statement, he does launch a retort. For him, it is the black-blue coalition that puts ideology before reason: "Instead of insisting on the eternal plans for the S8, those responsible should finally push for small-scale solutions," says the Weinviertel native.
The classic local bypass would also relieve the B8, but would protect the environment and taxpayers' money." He is calling on Transport Minister Udo Landbauer to finally give the green light for alternative plans.
