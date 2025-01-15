Prammer announces
Photovoltaic obligation for new buildings in Linz coming
In the middle of the election campaign for the mayoral run-off in Linz on January 26th, the SPÖ candidate Dietmar Prammer has made an exciting announcement: In future, photovoltaic systems are to become mandatory for all new buildings in the provincial capital, he let it be known at a press conference on Wednesday.
Photovoltaic systems are to become mandatory for all new buildings in Linz. This was announced by the acting Deputy Mayor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) at a press conference on Wednesday. He wants to achieve this with a so-called edict ordinance. The output of the respective system should correspond to the amount of energy consumed by the building. If the municipal council adopts this obligation, Prammer expects the ordinance to come into force "in a few months".
Second attempt
This is Prammer's second attempt to use more photovoltaics in Linz. In spring 2024, he announced in his role as City Councillor for Planning that the city intended to reclassify a large area of grassland for a ground-mounted PV system for the first time. The corresponding motion did not find a majority in the municipal council; apart from the SPÖ, no parliamentary group voted in favor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.