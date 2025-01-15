Photovoltaic obligation for new buildings in Linz coming

Photovoltaic systems are to become mandatory for all new buildings in Linz. This was announced by the acting Deputy Mayor Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ) at a press conference on Wednesday. He wants to achieve this with a so-called edict ordinance. The output of the respective system should correspond to the amount of energy consumed by the building. If the municipal council adopts this obligation, Prammer expects the ordinance to come into force "in a few months".