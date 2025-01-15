Next three-set victory
“No weakness”: Zverev focused on the title
Alexander Zverev only has his sights set on his first Grand Slam title! The German proved this in his second round match at the Australian Open against Spaniard Pedro Martinez, whom he swept off the court 6:1, 6:4 and 6:1. "Sascha has arrived in the tournament, I can't see any weakness," enthused tennis legend Boris Becker.
It can go on like this. In the night session in Melbourne, the number two seed Zverev progressed effortlessly. The German, who is continuing his hunt for his overdue first Grand Slam title in round three, gave Spain's Pedro Martinez no chance with a 6:1, 6:4, 6:1 win. Zverev had previously defeated Frenchman Lucas Pouille in three sets.
"It was really good from the baseline. There were a lot of long rallies. First a cross, then we played out the point, it was like a drill - but I'm very happy," explained Zverev in the post-match interview on Eurosport.
Serve game still flawless
Both against Pouille and Martínez, Zverev didn't let anything burn on his own serve and hasn't conceded a single break in the tournament.
"Sascha has arrived in the tournament, I can't see any weakness"
Boris Becker, who acts as co-commentator and expert on Eurosport, raved about the 27-year-old. "I like how offensively Sascha is playing this year. He's winning points faster, the matches are shorter and he's saving energy," said Becker, who believes Zverev can pull off a major coup in Australia: "Sascha has arrived at the tournament, I can't see any weaknesses. On the contrary: he serves very solidly, his footwork is right, his playing position is right. I like the fact that he came to the net more often today. It all looks very good."
Training session after the end of the match
The fact that Zverev is working hard for his first Grand Slam triumph is also shown by the fact that he put in a training session after his second round match against Martínez. Remarkable when you consider that his match only ended at 11 p.m. local time. "It's not a lack of energy and there's always room for improvement," said Zverev.
World number 92 Jacob Fearnley awaits Zverev in the third round. The Brit knocked out Nick Kyrgios in the opener and beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 3:6, 7:5, 6:2, 6:3 in the second round.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
