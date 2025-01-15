“No weakness”: Zverev focused on the title

"Sascha has arrived in the tournament, I can't see any weakness"

Boris Becker, who acts as co-commentator and expert on Eurosport, raved about the 27-year-old. "I like how offensively Sascha is playing this year. He's winning points faster, the matches are shorter and he's saving energy," said Becker, who believes Zverev can pull off a major coup in Australia: "Sascha has arrived at the tournament, I can't see any weaknesses. On the contrary: he serves very solidly, his footwork is right, his playing position is right. I like the fact that he came to the net more often today. It all looks very good."