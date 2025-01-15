Vorteilswelt
Insidious act

German tried to murder family with ready-made pizza

Nachrichten
15.01.2025 12:43

Ready meals are generally very unhealthy - a convenient snack almost cost the lives of a woman and her son in Germany. The father of a family had added a special ingredient to a frozen pizza: Plant poison. The mother's life was even in danger after eating it. 

0 Kommentare

When things need to be done quickly, a ready-made meal from the freezer is a practical option. However, a 55-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son almost met their doom at the beginning of December: the pizza was laced with poison. The two had to be taken to hospital with nausea. 

Examination confirmed poisoning
While Anke H.'s life was initially in danger, her son's nausea remained. The police were called to the scene: As it turned out after a chemical-toxicological examination, the two victims had ingested plant poison. 

German investigators suspect that the father of the family had poisoned his wife and son - his flight abroad probably does not help to dispel this suspicion. (Bild: stock.adobe.com/JORG GREUEL, stock.adobe.com)
German investigators suspect that the father of the family had poisoned his wife and son - his flight abroad probably does not help to dispel this suspicion.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com/JORG GREUEL, stock.adobe.com)

Investigators ultimately suspected the 56-year-old father of having added the poison to the pizza as a special ingredient. Following an arrest warrant, they wanted to arrest the Bavarian - Manfred H. had already fled abroad. 

Caught in France after a short escape
However, his freedom did not last long. Shortly before Christmas, the French police tracked him down and arrested him in the south of the country. He was extradited to Germany about a week ago and is now in custody, as reported by the newspaper "Bild". He is suspected of attempted murder. 

H.'s motive is still completely unclear. The police are continuing to investigate in order to uncover the exact background. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Miriam Krammer
Miriam Krammer
