Insidious act
German tried to murder family with ready-made pizza
Ready meals are generally very unhealthy - a convenient snack almost cost the lives of a woman and her son in Germany. The father of a family had added a special ingredient to a frozen pizza: Plant poison. The mother's life was even in danger after eating it.
When things need to be done quickly, a ready-made meal from the freezer is a practical option. However, a 55-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son almost met their doom at the beginning of December: the pizza was laced with poison. The two had to be taken to hospital with nausea.
Examination confirmed poisoning
While Anke H.'s life was initially in danger, her son's nausea remained. The police were called to the scene: As it turned out after a chemical-toxicological examination, the two victims had ingested plant poison.
Investigators ultimately suspected the 56-year-old father of having added the poison to the pizza as a special ingredient. Following an arrest warrant, they wanted to arrest the Bavarian - Manfred H. had already fled abroad.
Caught in France after a short escape
However, his freedom did not last long. Shortly before Christmas, the French police tracked him down and arrested him in the south of the country. He was extradited to Germany about a week ago and is now in custody, as reported by the newspaper "Bild". He is suspected of attempted murder.
H.'s motive is still completely unclear. The police are continuing to investigate in order to uncover the exact background.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.