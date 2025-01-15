Next ÖSV giant slalom skier to miss home World Championships

Full focus on the long rehab

In the meantime, she is already looking ahead again. "After this operation, I have to walk on crutches for six weeks. Rehab will take nine months in total. I will definitely do everything I can to get back in top shape as quickly as possible," says Kappaurer, describing her near future. She has already planned her next World Cup appearance: "I want to keep my fingers crossed for Ariane Rädler and the other girls at the finish in just under two weeks' time at the women's races in Garmisch." Whether she will also come to the World Championships in Saalbach, however, is still open to Lisi...