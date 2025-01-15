Caused by humans: how industrial snow is created

Only in the vicinity of large industrial plants

The presence of "large" industrial plants in areas with high fog in the winter months is a given in Austria in the Vienna and Graz basins, but also in the Mur-Mürz furrow in Styria as well as in the Klagenfurt basin in the south and the western Danube valley in Upper Austria. "These industrial plants operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, supplying the additional moisture and aerosol required, which ultimately increases the likelihood of industrial snow", the experts say. Domestic fires (combustion in private households such as in stoves, fireplaces and heating stoves) should also not be underestimated, although they have been on the decline in recent years for environmental reasons.