"Need reforms"
Elon Musk as a role model for the new federal government
Carinthian industry is also starting the new year in a difficult environment. At the kick-off event of the Federation of Austrian Industries, President Timo Springer invokes a new spirit of reform and points to transatlantic role models.
"What do you think is the difference between Elon Musk, Javier Milei, Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker?", Timo Springer, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Carinthia, begins his speech at the New Year's kick-off event. "There is none - they are all politicians who have to face challenges and implement reforms."
Especially in the area of deregulation, as in Argentina, and the reduction of bureaucracy, as in America, Springer hopes that Kickl and Stocker will take this as an example and that the future federal government will take steps. "What we need now are far-reaching reforms to prevent another year of recession," demands the IV President, referring to the "100 wasted days" of the failed coalition negotiations.
"China produces, America innovates, Europe regulates. We see Europe blocking itself and drowning in a bureaucratic madness," warned the IV President. "We want to finally be able to work as entrepreneurs again and be allowed to generate economic growth." On the subject of the budget deficit, Springer emphasizes that reforms can only happen on the expenditure side and points to the high tax rate in Austria.
Location and prosperity in the focus of state politics
Provincial politics was also represented at the New Year's kick-off. "Let's not lose our optimism. I believe this is something very important," explained Provincial Vice-President Gaby Schaunig (SP). "We believe in our business location and in all those who work in it." She points to the interplay between economic and social policy: "These are two sides of the same coin."
Provincial Vice-President Martin Gruber (VP) agrees with the IV President's appeal and calls on the federal government to quickly implement a location program. "The industry in Carinthia makes a huge contribution to ensuring our prosperity," said Gruber and emphasized with regard to the wind power discussion: "We must ensure that we continue to be more independent and secure in our energy supply in the future."
The evening was hosted by IV Managing Director Claudia Mischensky. "Our people, the employees in the companies, our colleagues - that's the key asset of Carinthia as a business location," she explains and is optimistic: "There are enormous challenges and we will seize the opportunities, but a great deal needs to be done."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
