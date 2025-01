Flachau deserves the double

The night slalom in Flachau is the highlight of the season on the women's calendar. It has the highest prize money, a cauldron in the finish area - 11,700 fans were there yesterday - and no rival event can hold a candle to the Flachau event in front of the TV screen. In 2024, the home event was the most-watched women's race of the year with an average of 840,000 viewers. So it's no wonder that those responsible around OC boss Wolfgang Hettegger have big plans. As in Schladming for the men, there will also be a floodlit giant slalom for the women on the World Cup course named after Hermann Maier. Possibly as early as 2026.