“The pressure of suffering is not yet great enough”

Doskozil's view of the SPÖ

The governor is quite sobered by the current development of the SPÖ at federal level, where it has recently had to digest several election defeats. Doskozil: "You have to accept election results." However, it is now becoming apparent that the Greens may not make it into parliament in the Burgenland state elections on Sunday. This could result in a blue-black majority outside of the SPÖ, meaning that the SPÖ will no longer be governor for the first time since 1964. Doskozil: "Statements by Norbert Hofer (FPÖ lead candidate, note) go exactly in this direction. And the ÖVP is also showing signs of this." This would mean that for the first time in 61 years, no SPÖ provincial governor would be in power in Burgenland. What would this dramatic development mean for the federal SPÖ? Doskozil, unexpectedly open: "The pressure of suffering in the SPÖ is not yet great enough."