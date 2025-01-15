Doskozil on the SPÖ
“The pressure of suffering is not yet great enough”
A few days before the state elections, Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil comments on current developments in his state and in federal politics in the krone.tv studio. For example, on the question of how he is currently doing with his voice after his last larynx operation: "The pneumonia after the operation threw me off course a bit." However, the situation is now under control again.
Doskozil has recently been repeatedly criticized by his political opponents. For example, because far too much economic influence is exerted in Burgenland via the Burgenland state holding company. And because debt would also increase significantly. Doskozil puts this into perspective: "Burgenland's new debt currently amounts to 50 million euros per year. That is one of the lowest values of all Austrian federal states." The governor's recent announcement that there would be a care service in every Burgenland municipality in future also caused a lot of excitement. Doskozil: "Care is a task for society as a whole. It is true that money needs to be invested in the infrastructure. But you always hear before big changes that everything won't work. And then it does work."
Budget checked by third parties
In general, Burgenland pays a relatively high minimum salary for state employees compared to the rest of Austria: 2270 euros net per month to date. Doskozil: "With the current increase, the minimum wage is now over 2,300 euros net." However, the governor believes that Burgenland's overall level of debt is actually quite low in comparison: "Our state budget is also audited twice a year by third parties, specifically by Standard & Poor. And also by the Court of Audit."
Doskozil's view of the SPÖ
The governor is quite sobered by the current development of the SPÖ at federal level, where it has recently had to digest several election defeats. Doskozil: "You have to accept election results." However, it is now becoming apparent that the Greens may not make it into parliament in the Burgenland state elections on Sunday. This could result in a blue-black majority outside of the SPÖ, meaning that the SPÖ will no longer be governor for the first time since 1964. Doskozil: "Statements by Norbert Hofer (FPÖ lead candidate, note) go exactly in this direction. And the ÖVP is also showing signs of this." This would mean that for the first time in 61 years, no SPÖ provincial governor would be in power in Burgenland. What would this dramatic development mean for the federal SPÖ? Doskozil, unexpectedly open: "The pressure of suffering in the SPÖ is not yet great enough."
