Frimmel as World Cup captain: “I really enjoyed it”

Sebastian "Seppo" Frimmel has been named captain of the ÖHB team in place of the injured Mykola Bilyk. He is leading his team for the first time at the World Championships in Porec, a very special moment for the Szeged legionnaire: "I really enjoyed it," said the 29-year-old. The manner of the 37:26 victory also makes him feel positive for Thursday against Qatar.