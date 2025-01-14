Growing offer
Ground-breaking ceremony for new educational campus
A major project will soon be underway in Eisenstadt. The city is expanding its education and childcare facilities. Completion is next year.
Eisenstadt is growing, and with it the need for educational and childcare facilities. In order to meet this demand, a new educational campus is to be built in the immediate vicinity of the HTL, which will include four elementary school classes, three kindergarten groups, a kindergarten crèche as well as the corresponding ancillary rooms and a divisible gymnasium. This campus can be expanded to accommodate up to 12 primary school classes and kindergarten groups.
Political celebrities
The costs of 14.6 million euros will be shared between the city and the state. The ground-breaking ceremony took place yesterday and was attended by many prominent politicians from all parties - from Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), Deputy Governor Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ), Provincial Councillor Daniela Winkler (SPÖ), Green Party leader Anja Haider-Wallner to Mayor Thomas Steiner (ÖVP), Deputy Mayors Charlotte Toth-Kanyak (SPÖ) and Istvan Deli (ÖVP) as well as FPÖ local councillor Bernhard Skaumal.
Start of construction in summer
"The Eisenstadt education campus is one of the municipal infrastructure projects that the state is supporting as part of its historic pact to finance municipal infrastructure projects that municipalities would not be able to fund themselves," said Doskozil. "Investments in education and childcare are investments in the future," added Steiner. Construction is due to start in summer 2025, with the opening scheduled for September 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.