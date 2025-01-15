Municipality outlook
Pinzgau residents save money, but not on infrastructure
Part one of the annual outlook from the municipalities in the Zell am See district: important sewer, water and road projects are being carried out, even if the municipal coffers are looking bleak. This shows that despite the difficult financial situation, the homework is being done.
Saalfelden
A large part of the ten million euro budget will flow into the repurchase of the Königsgründe, reports Mayor Erich Rohrmoser (SPÖ). Other projects on the agenda include a new training facility. Some things will also be renovated.
Maria Alm
"This year, the renovation of the recycling center is being planned - and if all goes well, it will be built next year," says Mayor Rudolf Müllner (WPM). In addition, all the homework in terms of sewers, water and roads is being done.
Niedernsill
The fire station is being expanded. "We have a very active youth fire department, so we need more space," says local chief Günther Brennsteiner (ÖVP) about the plans. An extension with a basement is planned.
Neukirchen am Großvenediger
"We have to limit our investments," says Mayor Andreas Schweinberger (ÖVP). There are plans to extend the sports center. Otherwise, the motto in Neukirchen is: "Put on the brakes!"
Lofer
A water pipe needs to be renewed and some roads need to be renovated, says village head Norbert Meindl (ÖVP) about his tasks this year. Young people can be happy: a new skater park is soon to become a reality.
Piesendorf
"We won't be doing any new projects in 2025," says Mayor Bernhard Auernigg (ÖVP). The construction of the new kindergarten already started this spring and is continuing. The total costs amount to 4 million euros.
Forest in Pinzgau
"We are also saving and investing," says Mayor Michael Obermoser (ÖVP). The biggest challenges include mudflow and flood protection as well as the ongoing renewal of water and sewer pipes.
Uttendorf
Savings are also the order of the day in Uttendorf: reserves will be released for 2025. "Normal maintenance work needs to be done," says village head Hannes Lerchbaumer (SPÖ). Flood protection for the village stream will be finalized in 2025.
Maishofen
After the completion of the community center, things will be quieter, reveals village head Stefan Aglassinger (ÖVP): "We will plan the new sports center." Construction is scheduled for 2026. Already fixed: a new vehicle for the building yard.
Fusch an der Großglocknerstraße
The infrastructure in the village has been undergoing renovation for years. And this year it is the turn of the gymnasium - for pupils and locals: "Despite the tight finances, we are investing around one million euros," reports Hannes Schernthaner (ÖVP).
Lend
"This year we are a little more cautious with projects," says Mayor Michaela Höfelsauer (SPÖ) with a view to the finances. The focus will be on ongoing projects, such as the design of the new village entrances.
Leogang
Josef Grießner (VP) informs us that there are no major projects on the agenda this year: a plot of land has been acquired for the construction of a new building yard including a fire station. Planning will begin this year. Otherwise the budget will be consolidated.
St. Martin bei Lofer
The village square is currently being redesigned, emphasizes Mayor Michael Lackner (ÖVP) and highlights citizen participation. "A pedestrian concept is being developed." A new residential street is also being built this year.
Saalbach-Hinterglemm
"We are currently fully occupied with the Ski World Championships. That needs all our energy," reports Alois Hasenauer (ÖVP) from Glemmtal. Otherwise, the usual homework has to be done again this year - keyword infrastructure.
