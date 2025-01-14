Confusion over new signs in the Lobau

The new signs are therefore yellow instead of blue and contain cycle symbols in a circle. They will replace the old signs from March 2025. This is because the previous signage here was sometimes difficult to recognize and even inconsistent. The forest of signs and incomplete maps led to numerous misunderstandings. Anyone who understandably lost the overview here risked a fine of up to 350 euros - we reported. A circumstance that was also repeatedly criticized by the ÖAMTC and the Vienna Cycling Lobby. The cyclists' lobby is now collecting feedback on the new signs at the e-mail address wien@radlobby.at.