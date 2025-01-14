Vorteilswelt
Because of bike ban

Confusion over new signs in the Lobau

14.01.2025 15:59

Following the strict cycling ban, there are now additional signposts in the Lobau. They should finally provide more clarity as to where it is legal to cycle in the natural oasis. 

The ban on cyclists in the Lobau caused a lot of excitement right from the start. For decades, cycling on the paths was officially prohibited, but violations were not really punished. For one and a half years now, the city has wanted to create clarity and better signpost the legal cycle routes. However, a kind of uncontrolled growth has emerged in which neither cyclists nor pedestrians know their way around.

The yellow test signposts for cycle routes were discovered at Vorwerkstraße 3 in Lobau. (Bild: Radlobby Wien)
The yellow test signposts for cycle routes were discovered at Vorwerkstraße 3 in Lobau.
(Bild: Radlobby Wien)

The new signs are therefore yellow instead of blue and contain cycle symbols in a circle. They will replace the old signs from March 2025. This is because the previous signage here was sometimes difficult to recognize and even inconsistent. The forest of signs and incomplete maps led to numerous misunderstandings. Anyone who understandably lost the overview here risked a fine of up to 350 euros - we reported. A circumstance that was also repeatedly criticized by the ÖAMTC and the Vienna Cycling Lobby. The cyclists' lobby is now collecting feedback on the new signs at the e-mail address wien@radlobby.at.

In future, the color scheme of the signposts should clearly distinguish between "pedestrians only" (blue) and "cycle/footpaths" (green). The new signs - 400 in total - will be installed in stages from March 2025, according to the responsible MA 49 (Forestry Department). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

