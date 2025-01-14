Series of violent acts
Trial: 29-year-old died after being punched
In Vienna's Landl district, a 40-year-old man has to answer to a lay jury for a series of acts of violence. The last one in August 2024 ended fatally at Vienna Westbahnhof: a 29-year-old died of a brain haemorrhage after being punched. However, the defendant shifts the blame in this case.
One act of violence was followed by another in the summer of 2024 - at least according to the indictment against a Somali man in Vienna Regional Court. He punched a victim, then hit him on the head with a glass bottle. "He poured my vodka down the drain," the 40-year-old tries to explain. A few weeks later, he threw the next one on the floor and then kicked the young man.
Crime scene Vienna Westbahnhof
He attacked another victim from behind with a glass bottle at the beginning of July because he didn't want to give him any money. Everything at Vienna Westbahnhof "As you can see, the accused displayed a massive willingness to use violence", the public prosecutor addressed the panel of lay judges.
This finally escalated on August 19 - also at Westbahnhof: The man with eleven previous convictions had punched a 29-year-old. He hit his head on the ground - the victim fell unconscious at the scene and died of a brain haemorrhage in hospital.
However, the Somali man insists that he was not responsible for the fatal assault. His lawyers Andreas Schweitzer and Sebastian Lesigang emphasize: "He helped his friend after the crime." Because it was two unknown Arabs who attacked the 29-year-old - it was about cocaine. The 40-year-old even tried to resuscitate the dying man and called the emergency services. The trial is adjourned to April 22 for further witnesses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
