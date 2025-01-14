Theater in the station
The time of new pacts has dawned in Europe
The Theater im Bahnhof in Graz is committed to contemporary popular theater. In this year's program, the collective is also focusing on a subjective European narrative and, after "Unbehagen" in 2023 and "Blind Date Europa" last year, is this year focusing on "New Pacts".
"We make theater that is aimed at all sections of the population in popular and border-crossing formats," emphasizes Ed. Hauswirth, one of the four directors of the Theater im Bahnhof alongside Johanna Hierzegger, Monika Klengel and Helmut Köpping. The aim is to distance themselves from a dominant culture and create progressive theater. "Popular theater doesn't have to be what some people think it is," he defends the open concept that the TiB represents.
The Theater im Bahnhof is calling on the new regional councillor for culture, but also on politicians as a whole, to stand behind art and independent cultural work and not to play off tastes against each other. The fact that there is still no funding for this year and no call for tenders for the multi-year funding contracts (from 2026) is a source of great concern for many cultural workers. And it is important to remember: "Money is used to shape structures, so it should be used appropriately."
Pre-project due to current events
Even before the actual program of the "Neue Pakte" is tackled, a production has been pushed in due to current events. After many years, the team is once again trying its hand at an improvised sitcom. The concept for "Gas Toni. A family business at a tipping point" was created by Lorenz Kabas and Jacob Banigan. The first season is due to start on January 23 at the Quartier Theater im Bahnhof and will run until the end of April, exploring how left-wing and right-wing ideas can coexist in a fictitious installation business.
Three pacts with new and old partners
From May onwards, pacts will be made: TiB will enter into the first one with the Graz Green Belt network (rotor, FH Joanneum, GrazMuseum and many more). Along the fictitious green strip that connects the Plabutsch with the Leechwald, the TiB participants will playfully explore places such as urban heat islands or sealed surfaces. This results in short films that, when put together, create a "chronicle of things we don't understand". This can then be experienced in the Quartier Theater im Bahnhof.
The second pact is concluded between the TiB and the Planetenparty Prinzip. This extraordinary production, which brings together a large part of the TiB ensemble and almost all of the planets (around 20 people in total), will be shown as part of steirischer herbst. It is rare to see such a concentrated load of independent performers on one stage. Directors Nora Köhler and Helmut Köpping will reveal more during the herbst presentation.
Finally, pact number three brings together two very different collectives. The Theater im Bahnhof is teaming up with Total Refusal. In "Let's Play I am old and tired", performance and computer game are brought together. It deals with the question of what happens when the hyperactive avatar of a game is suddenly haunted by old age and resignation. "We were curious about each other's way of working," says Robin Klengel from Total Refusal.
Of course, the long-running hits "Montag. Die improvisierte Show" and "Game of Death" can still be found in the TiB program. And the current productions will not be shelved either. "Herbstfest" and "Blind Date Europa" will be shown in Vienna, "Spiel mir das Lied von Knittelfeld" will return to the Upper Styrian metropolis, "Hilde" will tour the country, as will "Zu Ende gehen".
