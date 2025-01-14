The time of new pacts has dawned in Europe

The Theater im Bahnhof is calling on the new regional councillor for culture, but also on politicians as a whole, to stand behind art and independent cultural work and not to play off tastes against each other. The fact that there is still no funding for this year and no call for tenders for the multi-year funding contracts (from 2026) is a source of great concern for many cultural workers. And it is important to remember: "Money is used to shape structures, so it should be used appropriately."