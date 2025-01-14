Schwärzler starts the new season with victory

Problems only at the beginning

The start was anything but optimal. While Schwärzler was able to fend off two break points in his first service game, he had to surrender his service to the 26-year-old South American in the fourth game to make it 1:3. But the Harder showed nerves of steel at the start of the new year and pulled away to 5:3 with four games in a row. Andrade was able to equalize again, but after another break and 58 minutes of play, the Vorarlberg player had set one in the bag.