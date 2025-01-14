Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Many supporters

SPÖ candidate Kovacs is fit for politics

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 11:07

Not only former governor Hans Niessl, but also the successful John Harris boss has given Günter Kovacs his strong backing. What he has to say about the candidate.

0 Kommentare

As reported, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil can boast a whole list of supporters for the election on Sunday. The names range from Gunners managing director Thomas Linzer to director Peter Mazzuchelli. Former governor Hans Niessl is not only backing Doskozil, but also SPÖ candidate Günter Kovacs from Eisenstadt.

The John Harris boss is also backing the SPÖ candidate. (Bild: John Harris)
The John Harris boss is also backing the SPÖ candidate.
(Bild: John Harris)

Well-known supporters
The experienced politician is not the only one. A prominent supporter of Kovacs is Ernst Minar, owner of the John Harris fitness chain. The top entrepreneur and health expert is full of praise for the former President of the Federal Council: "During his presidency, Günter Kovacs proved that he not only presented Parliament in the best possible way and opened it up to the public."

About Ernst Minar

Ernst Minar is a top manager in the international healthcare industry. He is well connected and a true visionary in his industry. Minar sets international fitness trends and cooperates closely with the German University for Prevention and Health Management and Harvard Medical School. For 20 years, he worked in leading positions and on supervisory boards in the American healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. His goal has always been to make people healthier and happier.

Open to new ideas
"His openness to new approaches in health prevention also made it possible for the parliamentary inquiry on 'Care and Health' to be well received throughout Austria." Minar announced that he would continue to rely on Kovacs as a competent politician: "He is fit for many major tasks."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf