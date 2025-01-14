Many supporters
SPÖ candidate Kovacs is fit for politics
Not only former governor Hans Niessl, but also the successful John Harris boss has given Günter Kovacs his strong backing. What he has to say about the candidate.
As reported, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil can boast a whole list of supporters for the election on Sunday. The names range from Gunners managing director Thomas Linzer to director Peter Mazzuchelli. Former governor Hans Niessl is not only backing Doskozil, but also SPÖ candidate Günter Kovacs from Eisenstadt.
Well-known supporters
The experienced politician is not the only one. A prominent supporter of Kovacs is Ernst Minar, owner of the John Harris fitness chain. The top entrepreneur and health expert is full of praise for the former President of the Federal Council: "During his presidency, Günter Kovacs proved that he not only presented Parliament in the best possible way and opened it up to the public."
About Ernst Minar
Ernst Minar is a top manager in the international healthcare industry. He is well connected and a true visionary in his industry. Minar sets international fitness trends and cooperates closely with the German University for Prevention and Health Management and Harvard Medical School. For 20 years, he worked in leading positions and on supervisory boards in the American healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. His goal has always been to make people healthier and happier.
Open to new ideas
"His openness to new approaches in health prevention also made it possible for the parliamentary inquiry on 'Care and Health' to be well received throughout Austria." Minar announced that he would continue to rely on Kovacs as a competent politician: "He is fit for many major tasks."
