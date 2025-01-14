Number three in the world
Bogalho gelding: from scaredy-cat to ramp sow
Martina Weteschnik and Bogalho made it to number three in the world in the "Working Equitation" discipline - even though the Viennese had originally been advised against the horse ...
"As soon as he's on the show ground, he's like a different horse. Hardly spooky and you can tell that he enjoys it. A real show jumper," says Martina Weteschnik from Vienna, describing her Lusitano gelding Bogalho.
Shy encounter
Although she was advised to buy a different horse, Martina and Bogalho made it to third place in the world. And in the "Working Equitation" discipline. When Martina brought the gelding from Switzerland, he was so unsure of himself that he hardly wanted to go across the yard - not the best prerequisite for this type of equestrian sport. But the horse lover believed in her protégé. With a lot of patience and mental support from her mother, she got "Bogi" ready for competitions.
"Working Equitation" is a traditional riding style from southern European countries that has only been practiced in Austria for around ten years. The discipline combines difficult dressage exercises with obstacles. For example, the rider has to open and close a gate from the horse. This strengthens the trust between man and horse and trains their dexterity.
The competitions consist of three different disciplines: classic dressage, style trail and speed trail. The latter two require the rider to overcome the aforementioned obstacles. Judging is not only based on speed and how high the horse lifts its legs, but also on how harmoniously the human-horse team works together.
None of the riders in our team have the money to buy top horses for 200,000 euros.
Sandra Migl
Both are prerequisites for the cattle drive for which "Working Equitation" is intended to prepare riders. In the past - and to some extent still today - cattle were moved from one pasture to another on horseback. For safety reasons and so that the rider does not always have to dismount, he needs an agile, strong horse that he can rely on in any situation.
From nobody to world champion
Sandra Migl, the national rider and competition judge, is also very proud: "None of the riders in our team have the money to buy top horses for 200,000 euros. They train their horses themselves and turn nobodies into world champions."
Sophie Hartl
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
