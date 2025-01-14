Bogalho gelding: from scaredy-cat to ramp sow

Shy encounter

Although she was advised to buy a different horse, Martina and Bogalho made it to third place in the world. And in the "Working Equitation" discipline. When Martina brought the gelding from Switzerland, he was so unsure of himself that he hardly wanted to go across the yard - not the best prerequisite for this type of equestrian sport. But the horse lover believed in her protégé. With a lot of patience and mental support from her mother, she got "Bogi" ready for competitions.