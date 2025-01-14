Vorteilswelt
Take part &amp; win

With the “Krone” to the Hahnenkamm Race in Kitz!

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 18:38

From January 24 to 26, 2025, the best skiers in the world will be racing down the Streif and the Ganslern slope in Kitzbühel at the Hahnenkamm Race. The "Krone" is giving away tickets including access to the "Krone" World Cup House!

0 Kommentare

This year marks the 85th anniversary of the highlight of the World Cup calendar. The Streif is considered one of the most difficult downhill runs in the world. It was first raced there in 1937. The first race was won by Austrian Thaddäus Schwabl with a time of 3:53.1 minutes. Fritz "The Cat" Strobl still holds the course record today - he crossed the finish line in 1:51.58 minutes in 1997. In addition to the downhill, a super-G is also on the program. The first of these disciplines was held in 1995 and was won by Austrian Günther Mader.

The technicians also race a slalom on the Ganslern slope. The first list of results on the homepage dates back to 1946, with the Austrians Karl Koller, Toni Seelos and Karl Feis in second to fourth place behind the winner Antonin Sponar from the Czech Republic. What an achievement! The Hahnenkamm race is world-famous. Every year, tens of thousands of spectators from all over the world make the pilgrimage to Kitzbühel to cheer on the world's best skiers. However, the race is also a social highlight. The "Krone" plays an important role here: Austria's highest-circulation media outlet invites people to visit the rustic and cozy "Krone" World Cup House in the center of Kitzbühel every year - and this year is no exception!

Athletes, politicians, stars & many more are waiting for you!
Active and former professional athletes as well as federal and regional politicians, business people, stars and starlets from all sectors and many more will meet in the cozy atmosphere of the house. The local ski stars of the Austria Ski Team also always find their way into the house and are available for selfies, autographs and short conversations - unforgettable moments are pre-programmed! 

Former ski star Reini Herbst and "Krone Tirol" editor-in-chief Claus Meinert also look forward to visits from our readers. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Former ski star Reini Herbst and "Krone Tirol" editor-in-chief Claus Meinert also look forward to visits from our readers.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Angelika Höbarth and Brigitte Zohner (right) were delighted to be welcomed by "Krone" managing director Gerhard Valeskini. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Angelika Höbarth and Brigitte Zohner (right) were delighted to be welcomed by "Krone" managing director Gerhard Valeskini.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Manuel Feller in conversation with krone.at head of sport Michael Fally (Bild: Sepp Pail)
Manuel Feller in conversation with krone.at head of sport Michael Fally
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
"Krone" editor Christoph Dichand (right) welcomed the two winners Brigitte Wind and Franz Fuchs. (Bild: Kristian Bisutti)
"Krone" editor Christoph Dichand (right) welcomed the two winners Brigitte Wind and Franz Fuchs.
(Bild: Kristian Bisutti)

Take part and win
 We are giving away 10x2 entries to the "Krone" World Cup House including normal day tickets for the races on 24.1.2025 (Super-G), 25.1.2025 (Downhill) and 26.1.2025 (Slalom) every day. The "Krone" World Cup House is the hub of the Gamsstadt during the race weekend. Simply complete the form below by the closing date on January 20, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw. We wish you good luck!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
