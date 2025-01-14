With the “Krone” to the Hahnenkamm Race in Kitz!

The technicians also race a slalom on the Ganslern slope. The first list of results on the homepage dates back to 1946, with the Austrians Karl Koller, Toni Seelos and Karl Feis in second to fourth place behind the winner Antonin Sponar from the Czech Republic. What an achievement! The Hahnenkamm race is world-famous. Every year, tens of thousands of spectators from all over the world make the pilgrimage to Kitzbühel to cheer on the world's best skiers. However, the race is also a social highlight. The "Krone" plays an important role here: Austria's highest-circulation media outlet invites people to visit the rustic and cozy "Krone" World Cup House in the center of Kitzbühel every year - and this year is no exception!