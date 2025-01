Stefan Kraft can fly into the history books

"Ski flying is my favorite thing to do, it's what I do best," says Adler star Stefan Kraft, who is looking forward to his first rendezvous with a monster hill this winter in Oberstdorf next week after this weekend's competitions in Zakopane, where one team and one individual event are on the program. And Oberstdorf will make the Salzburg native's heart beat faster once again. Firstly, he celebrated his first ski flying victory on the Heini-Klopfer-Bakken in 2017, and secondly, he has achieved four of his ten ski flying World Cup successes in Bavaria.