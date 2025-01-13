Vorteilswelt
"Is simply wrong"

Sabitzer statements: BVB boss rails against Basler

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 18:01

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl has reacted indignantly to the statements made by former footballer Mario Basler about coach Nuri Sahin and Marcel Sabitzer. The pundit claimed that the ÖFB legionnaire was the best example of how Sahin had dismantled his own players. Kehl now hit back, calling the statements "inappropriate, disrespectful and simply wrong." 

In the "Sport1-Doppelpass", ex-Bayern player Basler was extremely aggressive on Sunday and this time chose Borussia Dortmund as his target: "Sahin made sure that they were all dismantled. Sabitzer, who played an outstanding season last year, didn't play at all in the first two games. He did things at the start of the season where he simply wanted to show what a strong coach he is." 

Sebastian Kehl (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures, Photohop)
Sebastian Kehl
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures, Photohop)

Kehl clearly backs Sahin
Statements that caused outrage at BVB. Sporting director Kehl did not want to leave the accusations uncommented on and hit back in the newspaper "Bild": "I could only shake my head when I heard these statements. Inappropriate, disrespectful and simply wrong." 

Kehl countered that Basler had probably not followed the first games of the season closely: "Alone when I hear that Marcel Sabitzer sat on the bench for the first two games - my memory says otherwise. So do the statistics, by the way. Objective criticism is one thing, but this increasing polemic really goes against the grain." So the BVB boss has really backed his coach - let's see if he can repay him with a sustained sporting turnaround. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
