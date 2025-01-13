Sabitzer statements: BVB boss rails against Basler

Kehl countered that Basler had probably not followed the first games of the season closely: "Alone when I hear that Marcel Sabitzer sat on the bench for the first two games - my memory says otherwise. So do the statistics, by the way. Objective criticism is one thing, but this increasing polemic really goes against the grain." So the BVB boss has really backed his coach - let's see if he can repay him with a sustained sporting turnaround.