Chinese artist sees Trump as Buddha

Interest in statues has been very high since the election victory

Hong first offered his Trump Buddha on Chinese online retailer Taobao in 2021. Since then, the 47-year-old has sold hundreds of copies - for between 999 and 20,000 yuan (132 and 2600 euros), depending on the size. Since the US presidential election in November, the Trump Buddhas have been in high demand again: "There was a lot of interest in the days after his election victory," reports Hong, who originally designed the statues as a joke.