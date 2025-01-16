Vienna: In the footsteps of Johann Strauss Sohn

The thing with the double S

What is important to the descendant: the spelling of the family name, which is always the subject of discussion. Prof. Strauss, also chairman of the Vienna Institute for Strauss Research, explains: When spelling the name at the time, people used a doubling sign for consonants that had largely been forgotten in the 19th and 20th centuries. This looks like the lowercase letter "h" in Kurrent script and is incorrectly read and written as "ß". In short: Strauss means Strauss.