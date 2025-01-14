Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

10,000 euros scammed

Fraudster was in his home country, collected welfare benefits here

Nachrichten
14.01.2025 11:00

10,000 euros scammed: A 58-year-old man has now been sentenced to 15 months' partial imprisonment at St. Pölten Provincial Court for unjustified social benefits.

0 Kommentare

A 58-year-old man quickly proved on Monday at St. Pölten Provincial Court that he doesn't take the truth too seriously. Five previous convictions had slipped the defendant's mind. When Mr. Rat reminded him of these, the crook tried to talk his way out of it with alleged acquittals. But the criminal record information knows no "pardon". The Kosovar was convicted of outstanding alimony payments, damage to property and negligent bodily harm.

Now he had to stand trial for commercial fraud. The proven recipient of unemployment benefit had "forgotten" to report his stays abroad. In total, he is said to have received around 10,000 euros in unjustified social benefits such as unemployment assistance and sickness benefit.

Stays abroad not reported
The 58-year-old spent up to 66 days at a time in his home country from January 2023 to May 2024. "My mother was ill," he says, justifying his frequent absences. The police had tried for weeks to find the accused at the address he had given. No personal belongings or documents were to be found there either - making it a bogus address. "Did you know that you are not entitled to unemployment benefit abroad?" asks the judge. "Yes, but I had to drive. Now it's happened. What can you do?" replies the defendant.

The 58-year-old has now been sentenced to 15 months in prison for enriching the welfare state. After three months behind bars, the man could go to work with an ankle monitor. "That might be motivation to look for a job," the judge told the convicted man.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf