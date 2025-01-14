Fraudster was in his home country, collected welfare benefits here

Stays abroad not reported

The 58-year-old spent up to 66 days at a time in his home country from January 2023 to May 2024. "My mother was ill," he says, justifying his frequent absences. The police had tried for weeks to find the accused at the address he had given. No personal belongings or documents were to be found there either - making it a bogus address. "Did you know that you are not entitled to unemployment benefit abroad?" asks the judge. "Yes, but I had to drive. Now it's happened. What can you do?" replies the defendant.