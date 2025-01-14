10,000 euros scammed
Fraudster was in his home country, collected welfare benefits here
10,000 euros scammed: A 58-year-old man has now been sentenced to 15 months' partial imprisonment at St. Pölten Provincial Court for unjustified social benefits.
A 58-year-old man quickly proved on Monday at St. Pölten Provincial Court that he doesn't take the truth too seriously. Five previous convictions had slipped the defendant's mind. When Mr. Rat reminded him of these, the crook tried to talk his way out of it with alleged acquittals. But the criminal record information knows no "pardon". The Kosovar was convicted of outstanding alimony payments, damage to property and negligent bodily harm.
Now he had to stand trial for commercial fraud. The proven recipient of unemployment benefit had "forgotten" to report his stays abroad. In total, he is said to have received around 10,000 euros in unjustified social benefits such as unemployment assistance and sickness benefit.
Stays abroad not reported
The 58-year-old spent up to 66 days at a time in his home country from January 2023 to May 2024. "My mother was ill," he says, justifying his frequent absences. The police had tried for weeks to find the accused at the address he had given. No personal belongings or documents were to be found there either - making it a bogus address. "Did you know that you are not entitled to unemployment benefit abroad?" asks the judge. "Yes, but I had to drive. Now it's happened. What can you do?" replies the defendant.
The 58-year-old has now been sentenced to 15 months in prison for enriching the welfare state. After three months behind bars, the man could go to work with an ankle monitor. "That might be motivation to look for a job," the judge told the convicted man.
