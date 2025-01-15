Interspar reacts
How cooking is done while shopping
From bin liners to cooking pans, from socks to napkins, plus a large cross-section of groceries: Interspar has mastered the balancing act of a broad product range. Nevertheless, the retail company is also facing enormous challenges. The reason: the changes in society. Managing Director Johannes Holzleitner reveals how the company is responding.
The slowdown in consumer sentiment; a decline in meat consumption; the growing popularity of vegan products; an increased preference for cheaper items, which is also ensured by the private labels of food retail chains - there are a number of issues that also concern Interspar boss Johannes Holzleitner. "A food retailer like us is of course always a reflection of social developments. We are also guided by this," he says.
What trends will prevail? "We are moving even more towards having ready-made products, making cooking easier, offering vegetables pre-cut and meat and fish already marinated," he explains. The delicatessen at Interspar is therefore becoming "more and more gastronomic": "We used to sell a few olives and a few salads. Now we are definitely moving towards offering ready-made dishes such as lasagne in the future."
I believe that we are only at the very beginning of a development - basically in society. As Interspar, we naturally want to be the spearhead in meeting these needs. This is also relatively easy for us because we have the largest area, the largest range and therefore also the most diverse offering.
Johannes Holzleitner, Geschäftsführer Interspar Österreich
"We are actually the better green market"
How does Interspar position itself? "We don't want shopping to be a tedious, run-of-the-mill experience, but rather we want to turn a visit to Interspar into a journey of discovery." The aim is to create a feel-good marketplace: "We all like going to the green market and I think we are actually the better green market because we have everything in one place."
The difficulty? "Society is becoming more and more polarized and the poles are moving further and further apart - we also see this in our customer group and therefore in purchasing behaviour." This can be seen, for example, in the development of demand: on the one hand, customers are increasingly turning to S-Budget own-brand products, while at the same time buying more premium items.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.