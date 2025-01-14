Opening date set
Bad Ischl: How the Lehártheater is being renovated
Last year, there were outcries that the Lehártheater was not shining in new splendor for the Capital of Culture in Bad Ischl and the Salzkammergut. It is only now that the refurbishment, which will last until 2027, is on track. A utilization concept is also already available.
The Lehártheater in Bad Ischl, which is in need of refurbishment, shone from time to time during the Capital of Culture year. Truly refreshing theater and discussion events took place until November - there was no heating.
Nevertheless, it was an important venue. "At the moment you can tell that something is happening," says Ines Schiller, Mayor of Bad Ischl. Now the renovation of the theater jewel, built in 1827 in the Empire style, is finally to be put on track.
Heritage protection for the Empire-style jewel
The design plan and cost estimate are ready: "9.8 million euros net, of which over 4 million are for listed building measures," says Schiller. The Ministry of Culture, the Federal Monuments Office, the state of Upper Austria and the city will shoulder the costs. The usual cost containment process is still underway.
Anniversary should reopen "little castle"
One expensive point is certainly the listed ceiling, which has to be removed, renovated and reinstalled. The roof has already been partially renovated. The heating, sanitary facilities, electrics, an extension and conversions, including for accessibility, need to be redone.
Mobile stage, mobile chairs and tables
As things stand at present, refurbishment will not begin until the end of 2025. The reopening is scheduled for fall 2027 to mark the 200th anniversary of the Lehár Theater. Incidentally, the theater is also known as the "little castle", as famous artists such as Johann Nestroy and Alexander Girardi once performed here.
The future utilization concept - mobile stage, also changeable: 200 to 400 seats - provides for cinema operations, cooperation with the Landestheater and other theaters, as well as rental. Local clubs will also have a stage here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.