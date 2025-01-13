Elmar Hartmann:
“It takes courage and determination”
Those responsible for Vorarlberg's industrial companies have seen better times. For their President Elmar Hartmann, it is clear that the conditions must change as quickly as possible. It is not only the politicians in Brussels and Vienna who need to act, but also those in Vorarlberg.
"If you look at Austria and Vorarlberg as a business location, alarm bells are ringing," says IV President Elmar Hartmann. This is not just an assertion, but can also be substantiated with facts and figures. The rating agency "Fitch" has just downgraded Austria. Economic growth in Austria is around -0.6 percent, whereas in other countries it is positive. "Many problems are home-made," summarizes Hartmann. He insists on growth stimuli and better framework conditions for the industry. In his view, one positive aspect is that a new government was formed very quickly after the state elections in Vorarlberg. "Many of the points that were important to us can be found in the government program." However, as paper is patient, those responsible at IV Vorarlberg have drawn up a 40-point checklist. These are to be used to check which topics have actually been implemented.
In some municipalities, the members of the design advisory board have apparently forgotten that they are only acting in an advisory capacity, overshoot the mark and have a kind of veto right.
Simon Kampl, Geschäftsführer der IV Vorarlberg
Bild: IV
Building projects drag on for several years
"Bringing plastics technology training back to Vorarlberg" and "increasing the proportion of women in STEM professions through targeted measures" - these are among the topics listed under "Labor market and training". "Test the use of hydrogen more intensively" and "Develop a state-wide electricity storage strategy" are listed under "Energy policy", for example. However, most of the demands relate to the topic of "bureaucracy and costs". Entrepreneurs repeatedly complain about high location costs, long procedures and almost insurmountable hurdles in construction processes. Elmar Hartmann and Managing Director Simon Kampl can also tell you a thing or two about how difficult it is to renovate just one building. They waited six months just for the building permit for the core renovation of the "Haus der Industrie" in Bregenz. During the four-week objection period that followed, a neighbor raised concerns about the air heat pump on the roof. All in all, the project has been running for three years. During this time, the costs have risen by 20 percent and the move-in date at the end of 2024 has been postponed.
Economic growth in Austria is around -0.6 percent, whereas other countries are experiencing growth. This also shows that many problems are home-made and solutions are needed.
Elmar Hartmann, Präsident der IV Vorarlberg
Bild: Mathis Fotografie
Hartmann and Kampl are also particularly critical of the role of design councils in local authorities when it comes to construction projects. "In some municipalities, their members do a very good job and help to make things easier," says Hartmann. In other municipalities, the members have apparently forgotten that they only act in an advisory capacity, overstep the mark and have been given a kind of "right of veto", criticizes Kampl. In Hohenems, "Burger King" had withdrawn a building project because additional costs of 100,000 euros had arisen due to unnecessary specifications. The "Wälderhalle" project is on hold as it cannot be financed due to specifications regarding the exterior façade. The IV duo would like to see a reduction in the number of design councils or at least uniform rules across municipal boundaries.
Not a guideline, but rather a "guide to suffering"
Lighthouse projects such as a combined heat and power plant, which the company "Rondo Ganahl" wanted to build for 70 million euros, are also difficult or even impossible to implement. In order to implement the project, which would also have benefited some of the residents of Frastanz, there were initially negotiations with the authorities, but it only became clear much later that an environmental impact assessment was necessary after all. Hartmann and Kampl have summarized the experiences of numerous IV members and other entrepreneurs in the publication with the creative name "Bauen für Betriebe: Ein Leidfaden". "It shows how a lack of understanding of business management, poor project management and hesitant action by the authorities can lead to considerable delays and uncertainty," explains Kampl. In order to get Austria and Vorarlberg back on track, the President believes that not only the framework conditions need to be improved so that companies can operate properly. "The mindset also needs to change. We need to look at how things can be realized, not how they can be blocked. Competent authorities must help to make things possible. Some things need to be simplified. Those who meet certain requirements should no longer have to go through complex approval procedures
And what about political support at federal level? Will an FPÖ chancellor succeed in getting the economy moving? "First of all, it is very dramatic that there is no result after three months of negotiations," says Hartmann, commenting on the current situation. Austria would not have time for new elections, as the inactivity at federal level has already lasted too long anyway. "If there is a blue-black government, it will not only consist of Mr. Kickl. The demand to provide the impetus that is so urgently needed applies to all members of government." As far as Vorarlberg's economy is concerned, many decisions can also be made at state level and do not always need the go-ahead from Vienna or Brussels. "Rather, we need the support, the will and the determination to take action - now," the IV President demands. This would ultimately benefit everyone in Vorarlberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.