“It takes courage and determination”

Not a guideline, but rather a "guide to suffering"

Lighthouse projects such as a combined heat and power plant, which the company "Rondo Ganahl" wanted to build for 70 million euros, are also difficult or even impossible to implement. In order to implement the project, which would also have benefited some of the residents of Frastanz, there were initially negotiations with the authorities, but it only became clear much later that an environmental impact assessment was necessary after all. Hartmann and Kampl have summarized the experiences of numerous IV members and other entrepreneurs in the publication with the creative name "Bauen für Betriebe: Ein Leidfaden". "It shows how a lack of understanding of business management, poor project management and hesitant action by the authorities can lead to considerable delays and uncertainty," explains Kampl. In order to get Austria and Vorarlberg back on track, the President believes that not only the framework conditions need to be improved so that companies can operate properly. "The mindset also needs to change. We need to look at how things can be realized, not how they can be blocked. Competent authorities must help to make things possible. Some things need to be simplified. Those who meet certain requirements should no longer have to go through complex approval procedures