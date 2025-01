Andrea Berg showed off her minus-12-kilo top figure!

Berg's tour starts in February. Under the motto "Party, Hits, Emotions - The Tour", she will also be singing in Austria in 2025: on February 6 in Salzburg (Salzburgarena), on February 7 in Graz (Stadthalle) and on February 8 in Vienna (Stadthalle). She will also be performing at the "Top of the Mountain Spring Concert" on the Idalp in Ischgl on April 6. "On stage, I'm a ramp sow," she said. In real life, however, she is not so extroverted, but rather a little reserved.