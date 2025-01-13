Up to 50 meters deep
Test drilling for U2 extension started
Initial preparations are underway in Vienna for the U2xU5 subway extension: Around 40 test drillings will be carried out before the U2 extension to Wienerberg is built from 2028. These will provide important geological data and lay the foundation for the expansion of Vienna's transport network.
As part of the U2xU5 subway extension, preparatory work is currently underway for the second construction phase, which will include extending the U2 to Wienerberg. On behalf of Wiener Linien, the City of Vienna - Bridge Construction and Foundation Engineering will be carrying out subsoil investigations over the coming months on the approximately 2.2 km long route on which the Gußriegelstraße and Wienerberg stations and the Wienerberg operating facility are to be built.
Around 40 test drillings before construction starts
The work prior to the planned start of construction in 2028 is intended to provide important information on the geological conditions, including data on existing underground structures and possible archaeological finds. "Test drillings are a crucial basis for the planning and subsequent execution of construction projects. They provide indispensable information about the subsoil and groundwater," explained Thomas Herzfeld, Head of the City of Vienna's Bridge Construction and Foundation Engineering Department.
Around 40 test drillings are planned, starting in Quellenstraße and extending via Gußriegelstraße, the Favoriten water tower and the Schindlergründe to Eibesbrunnergasse. The scope of the investigations includes around 40 boreholes with a depth of up to 55 meters, which will also be used as groundwater measuring points. The work will start this week at Gußriegelstraße 2-4 and is expected to last until June 2025. The data obtained will be processed in a 3D geological model.
Completion of the U2 planned for 2030
As part of the U2xU5 public transport expansion project, the U2 will run through a new tunnel from Schottentor, which will be connected to the future U5 station at Rathaus. From 2026, the U5 will initially run to Frankhplatz and later be extended to Hernals.
Completion of the U2 to Matzleinsdorfer Platz is planned for 2030, while construction work on the extension of the U2 to Wienerberg is expected to start in 2028. The extension of the U5 to Hernals will begin at the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027, reported the City of Vienna.
