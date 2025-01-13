Test drilling for U2 extension started

Around 40 test drillings are planned, starting in Quellenstraße and extending via Gußriegelstraße, the Favoriten water tower and the Schindlergründe to Eibesbrunnergasse. The scope of the investigations includes around 40 boreholes with a depth of up to 55 meters, which will also be used as groundwater measuring points. The work will start this week at Gußriegelstraße 2-4 and is expected to last until June 2025. The data obtained will be processed in a 3D geological model.