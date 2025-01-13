Abuse of minors
“I didn’t care about the age”
For years, a 59-year-old man from Innviertel is said to have solicited underage girls for sexual acts in online chats. He is also alleged to have paid a chat partner in the Philippines to penetrate a 12-year-old girl on camera.
In court, the 59-year-old confessed to all charges and the list of accusations is long: he allegedly asked underage girls via SnapChat to satisfy themselves and send him pictures of it X times. During the chats, he also allegedly pleasured himself and sent pictures of it to the young chat partners.
35 euros for sexual acts
The man from Innviertel also contacted chat partners in the Philippines and asked them at least twice to perform sexual acts on young girls (11, 12 years old) in front of the camera. 35 euros are said to have been paid for this.
"Sexual desires were present"
In court, his lawyer Andreas Mauhart paints the picture of a "good man" who never became conspicuous until 2019 - that's how long ago the allegations date back. Then he was lonely, but "sexual desires were present". He initially contacted teenagers, but his chat partners got younger and younger. "I didn't care about the age," the accused admitted to the judge.
The "Krone" is on site at the trial and the report is updated continuously. A verdict is expected in the early afternoon.
