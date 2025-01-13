Sinner and Swiatek confident

Despite the debate surrounding their positive doping tests, tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have made a successful start to the Australian Open. The Italian defending champion showed nerves of steel in his opening match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry on Monday, winning 7:6, 7:6, 6:1. "He's an incredible player with huge potential," said Sinner, paying tribute to his strong-serving opponent. "I'm very happy how I mastered a very difficult situation in the first two sets." The US Open champion landed his 16th match win in a row, his 15th at a major on hard court. In the second round, Sinner will face the Australian wildcard player Tristan Schoolkate. The Polish world number two Swiatek, who is allowed to compete in Melbourne after serving her doping ban in the fall, won 6:3, 6:4 against the Czech Katerina Siniakova.