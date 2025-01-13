What does a sugar tax do and what doesn’t it do?

Sweets would become more expensive for consumers

"The example of the UK shows that no really relevant revenue can be expected because the beverage industry relies entirely on artificial sweeteners to avoid the tax," says Dr. Manuel Schätzer from the Austrian SIPCAN Institute, dampening fiscal hopes. According to a meticulous study of the situation in the UK, this is even more serious: The population has nevertheless become significantly more overweight as a result of the sugar tax. The initial situation: in the United Kingdom, the amount of the tax depends on the sugar content. Soft drinks containing 5 to 8 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters are taxed at the equivalent of 0.21 euros per liter, while those containing more than 8 grams per 100 ml are taxed at the equivalent of 0.28 euros. The idea was that the industry in the UK would swallow these levies, but the increase was passed on to consumers in the countries concerned.