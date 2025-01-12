Schauspielhaus Graz
“Rutherford & Son”: Shadow of a patriarch
With "Rutherford & Son", Schauspielhaus Graz rediscovers a play by British author Githa Sowerby and masterfully transforms it into a highly intense, contemporary family drama. A stroke of luck.
The home is a prison of container walls and Ikea catalog chic, of expectations and misunderstandings, in which the family consistently heads for escalation over two hours: the stage revolves, the muffled noises smoulder. Everyone hates each other and everyone is dependent on each other.
Schauspielhaus Graz is on a mission to expand the canon of theater literature. "Rutherford & Son" by the forgotten author Githa Sowerby is a stroke of luck: first performed in London in 1912, the play revolves around a glass manufacturer and his family. John, the heir, wants to sell his father his idea that could save the company, but fails due to his lack of confidence in himself. Janet, the daughter, gets involved with Martin, the father's most loyal employee. Richard, the second son, cannot escape his authority even as a priest.
Great cinema on the stage
Hungarian director Jakab Tarnóczi finds an almost cinematic approach for the Austrian premiere of Sowerby's autobiographically inspired play: the actors speak directly to each other through microphones, the audience observes them through missing walls in the most intimate areas: at the table, at the morning toilet, in the office. The Scandinavian minimalist stage (Eszter Kálmán) and costumes (Ilka Giliga) provide space for the dialogues between lovers, siblings, father and children without any lengthiness. Gerhild Steinbuch's successful new translation also brings the play into the year 2025 in terms of language: "How can you be such an asshole?" says John at one point.
Power is subtle
Franz Solar does not play Rutherford as a blustering patriarch, but exerts his dominance subliminally: He doesn't appear in a three-piece suit, but in Gore-Tex hiking pants. He retains his power even in his underwear on the mini-stepper. He almost purrs. He doesn't have to shout at all.
The whole ensemble gives top performances: Marielle Layher as Janet is strong and stubborn, Thomas Kramer as Martin is desperately good, Mario Lopatta makes his John quarrel and waver. Anke Stedingk as Mrs. Henderson, a resident of the village, erupts and screams - to name but a few.
The only flaw is the somewhat thick ending. Otherwise, "Rutherford & Son" is a prime example of how to bring a drama that is over a hundred years old into top form.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
