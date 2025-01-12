“Rutherford & Son”: Shadow of a patriarch

Great cinema on the stage

Hungarian director Jakab Tarnóczi finds an almost cinematic approach for the Austrian premiere of Sowerby's autobiographically inspired play: the actors speak directly to each other through microphones, the audience observes them through missing walls in the most intimate areas: at the table, at the morning toilet, in the office. The Scandinavian minimalist stage (Eszter Kálmán) and costumes (Ilka Giliga) provide space for the dialogues between lovers, siblings, father and children without any lengthiness. Gerhild Steinbuch's successful new translation also brings the play into the year 2025 in terms of language: "How can you be such an asshole?" says John at one point.