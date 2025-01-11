How radical is AfD chancellor candidate Weidel?

Weidel wants to make the AfD electable for the conservative middle class

Behind this image lies a politician whose profile sometimes appears blurred and contradictory after years of maneuvering between the camps of the AfD, which is riddled with right-wing extremists. Weidel wants to make her party electable for the conservative middle class. In her speech to the AfD delegates in Riesa, however, she showed that she is also a master of the radical tone.