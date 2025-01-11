6 goes electric
Mazda6e surprises twice with charging time
Mazda seems to have fully entered the electric age: The next Mazda6 will be electric and comes from China. At just under five meters, the sedan is very long for its class, and the battery equipment is causing quite a stir.
After it was said at Auto China last summer that a European launch was uncertain, the production model of the Mazda6e has now been unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show.
The design is less typical of an electric car and more typical of Mazda, of course with electric references such as the closed, illuminated radiator grille. And certainly not Chinese, as it comes from the Japanese, who see the Mazda6e as the next stage in the development of their "Kodo - Soul of Motion" design philosophy. What we see are soft, flowing lines and a flat, coupé-like roofline. Very likeable: Mazda does not refer to the 6e as a coupé.
And this despite the fact that it even has frameless side windows. Another eye-catcher alongside the eye-catching light signature and the "four-cylinder light design" at the rear, including the light connection. An electrically extendable spoiler sits at the end of the tailgate.
This tailgate can be opened completely to reveal a 330-liter trunk. Although this is rather small considering the size of the vehicle, there is an additional 70 liters of storage space under the hood.
In the interior, Mazda surprises with a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a feature that the company's designers have always avoided in the past. There is also a 10.2-inch speedometer screen and a 50-inch head-up display with augmented reality display. The rotary push-button control familiar from other Mazdas has been dispensed with; in future, the controls will be tapped and swiped - and spoken.
The Mazda6e is available in two trim levels. The Takumi line is equipped with artificial leather in warm beige or black, while the Takumi plus version comes with light brown nappa and suede leather and also offers an electric sun visor.
Much or little charging time?
The rear wheels are powered by a choice of 190 kW (258 hp) or 180 kW (245 hp) and 320 Nm in both cases. WLTP consumption: 16.6 and 16.5 kWh/100 km respectively. Both versions accelerate to 100 km/h in just under eight seconds and are limited to 175 km/h. So far, so reasonable.
The big difference lies in the battery. In the first case, this is a lithium iron phosphate battery with a gross capacity of 68.8 kWh, which according to the WLTP should be good for 479 kilometers before it has to be connected to the cable. That may not be a lot, but charging is quick: with a maximum charging capacity of 200 kW, it should only take 22 minutes from 20 to 80 percent! And that's despite the fact that the system only works with 400 volts. 15 minutes of recharging is enough for an additional 235 standard kilometers.
The alternatively available nickel-cobalt-manganese battery, which weighs the same at 480 kilograms, offers more range. It holds up to 80 kWh, for 552 kilometers. However, the 10-80 charging process takes more than twice as long: 45 minutes. This variant is therefore more suitable for people who generally charge overnight at home or all day at work and do not plan to make really long journeys.
The price list is expected to start at around 45,000 euros, with pre-sales beginning in April.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
