“ORF is already cheaper than before”

"Krone": Mr. Director General, the Zuckerl coalition and with it Chancellor Karl Nehammer is history. Now the blue-black coalition is negotiating a future government. Do you, like some critics, see the freedom of the domestic media under a possible chancellor Herbert Kickl under threat?

Roland Weißmann: I don't see the freedom of the media as such under threat, but there has always been some very harsh criticism. We are living in times of crisis, both worldwide and in Austria. People are unsettled by conflicts and wars, by major global issues such as climate change and migration and by the weakening economy. Especially in such difficult times, we need strong quality media such as ORF, the "Krone" and others in Austria that provide reliable information and enjoy trust. A weakened ORF would also weaken Austria as a media and advertising location and would benefit no one except the international tech and media groups, from Google to Facebook and Co. A small market like Austria will quickly become a media colony of Germany, California and China without a strong ORF. Without an Austrian program and without added value in the country. And once the ORF has shrunk to a niche broadcaster, its reach for Austrian content will also be irretrievably lost to the international players. Less ORF also means less Austria.