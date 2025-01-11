"Krone" commentary
Yes, blue can be like that too …
A blue-black-green coalition? No - completely unthinkable in the federal government, but also out of the question in Styria at the moment. And yet at the Styrian Ball in Vienna, the very "enemy images" of the ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens demonstrated what is now necessary for the Republic: a willingness to talk across party lines.
A flurry of flashbulbs at the Styrian Ball in Vienna on Friday, when the new Styrian FP state governor Mario Kunasek and his ÖVP predecessor Christopher Drexler warmly greeted each other. Full media attention when a round of talks between the Blue and Black Party members and the two Green Party members still in government, Werner Kogler and Leonore Gewessler, took place.
How will Kunasek cope with his first major appearance as state leader in the federal capital? At the opening of the ball, the eyes and ears of the 3,500 guests are focused on him. He masters it remarkably, emphasizing the importance of togetherness and balance. And hugs the black Drexler and the green Kogler after the much applauded speech.
"That's the Styrian custom," says Kunasek, evoking something that his black and red predecessors already practiced: Only together can we make progress for the country. With good will, willingness to talk, handshake quality. A Styrian custom, as we know it in a comparable way from the vast majority of other federal states.
Instead of wasting all energy on working against each other, working together to make progress for the country - that must become "Austrian custom" again.
