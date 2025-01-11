Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

Yes, blue can be like that too …

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 17:05

A blue-black-green coalition? No - completely unthinkable in the federal government, but also out of the question in Styria at the moment. And yet at the Styrian Ball in Vienna, the very "enemy images" of the ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens demonstrated what is now necessary for the Republic: a willingness to talk across party lines. 

0 Kommentare

A flurry of flashbulbs at the Styrian Ball in Vienna on Friday, when the new Styrian FP state governor Mario Kunasek and his ÖVP predecessor Christopher Drexler warmly greeted each other. Full media attention when a round of talks between the Blue and Black Party members and the two Green Party members still in government, Werner Kogler and Leonore Gewessler, took place.

How will Kunasek cope with his first major appearance as state leader in the federal capital? At the opening of the ball, the eyes and ears of the 3,500 guests are focused on him. He masters it remarkably, emphasizing the importance of togetherness and balance. And hugs the black Drexler and the green Kogler after the much applauded speech.

The letter to "Krone" readers, written by managing editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann (Bild: Peter Tomschi, stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
The letter to "Krone" readers, written by managing editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann
(Bild: Peter Tomschi, stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

Yes, blue can be like that too ...

"That's the Styrian custom," says Kunasek, evoking something that his black and red predecessors already practiced: Only together can we make progress for the country. With good will, willingness to talk, handshake quality. A Styrian custom, as we know it in a comparable way from the vast majority of other federal states.

Instead of wasting all energy on working against each other, working together to make progress for the country - that must become "Austrian custom" again.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf