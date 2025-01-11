Zelenskyi wants to show journalists “the truth”

There they will receive "the necessary medical assistance", the Ukrainian head of state explained in a post on the short message platform X. At the same time, he thanked the special forces who had managed to take the two fighters into custody alive in the service of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. "That was no easy task. After all, the Russian and North Korean armed forces usually execute their wounded in order to cover up the evidence of North Korea's involvement in the Ukraine war," Selensky continued.